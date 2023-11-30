Heinz Alfred Kissinger was born in Bavaria, in the town of Fürth on May 27, 1923. He passed away last night at his home in Connecticut. He was one hundred years old. Jewish, he arrived in the United States with his family in 1938. Then he enlisted and spent two years in Germany as a translator. Before returning to the United States he went one last time to his Fürth, only 37 Jews remained there. If “we had stayed, we would have died too” was the refrain that her mother always repeated. Upon his return to the United States, only Harvard decided to welcome him as a student. And for almost twenty years the Cambridge campus was his home. He argued with colleagues over US involvement in Vietnam and set foot there over half a century later for a dinner ceremony in which he agreed to be interviewed by students. On the political legacy he left he replied: «I’m not worried about my legacy. I don’t really think about it because things change. You can only do the best you can and this is the yardstick by which I judge myself, that is, whether I have lived up to my values, whatever their quality, and my opportunities.”

In the story of this English man with a strong German accent, football enthusiast and Juventus fan, personal friend of the lawyer Agnelli, married twice and lover of the lights of Hollywood and the flashes of cultural life, there is the summary of world events since the Second World War.

Kissinger advised or directly served 12 American presidents, he was even more powerful than some of them and during the second Nixon Administration he simultaneously held the positions of National Security Advisor and Secretary of State. A rarity that gives the measure of the weight that this Harvard professor turned diplomat and star in the world firmament held. There is no event in the last 70 years in which Kissinger’s hand has not been seen, as protagonist, manager, decision-maker or simply advisor. From the war in Vietnam, to the American bombings in Bangladesh, to the Indonesian invasion of East Timor, to the crises in the Middle East up to the strategic doctrine to contain the Soviet Union, to the American opening to China and up to the deposition of Allende in Chile. But these are only the most obvious things, passages in history that also mark the division between those who loved Kissinger and his detractors, a very long line that accused him of nefarious and deadly moves.

Relations with presidents With twelve he worked under various guises. Under Nixon and Ford he was Secretary of State, with Reagan he ended up relegated to the role of advisor at the Pentagon. Anyone who wanted an opinion on China or, better yet, a channel to approach the leaders of the Communist Party in Beijing went through Kissinger. Even Donald Trump did it. In 2016, during the election campaign, the tycoon, like any self-respecting Republican candidate, sought the endorsement of the former Secretary of State. The photo was enough for Donald, they met and Kissinger’s memory is merciless: I don’t know if he understood anything of what I told him. Yet, Donald – who then received Kissinger as president in the Oval Office in 2017 – used Henry’s good offices to dialogue with the Chinese. He famous a cartoon in the New Yorker in which Kissinger is seen thinking and the writing: “I miss Nixon”.

Obama, on the other hand, was the only US head of state to have a dislike for Kissinger, he said, referring to the carpet bombings that Henry and Nixon ordered in the 1970s on Cambodia: “We are still working to overcome the damage they have done.” He was referring to the demining of the territory. But the reference was not only to the fact itself but also to what Kissinger and his beliefs represented for Obama and his universe of reference.

Kissinger’s creed The “Metternich of the 20th century” would be the definition that perhaps exalts him the most. He dedicated the first of his numerous books to the Austrian prince and his vision of the world – based on the balance of power and non-interference in internal affairs in the name of Realpolitik. He has written so many, bestsellers full of anecdotes and theories such as the 2011 masterpiece “On China”, so much so that he irritated his former Harvard colleagues who were incapable of producing books in a row like him. Kissinger was a realist, focused on the relationships and balance of power between large nations and cruelly Machiavellian – his detractors said – when it came to interacting with small nations often seen as expendable pawns in the game of geopolitics of the powers. He was accused of being the architect of the Nixon Administration’s overthrow of Chilean president-elect Allende; he is accused of having orchestrated the carpet bombing in 1969/70 on Cambodia, a neutral nation, with the aim of eradicating the pro-communist Vietcong from operating in the bases. He approved arms shipments to Pakistan including the transfer of ten fighter jets from Jordan to counter the conflict in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, in what was called a “genocidal war”. Yet, Nixon and Kissinger had other priorities, supporting the Pakistani president served Kissinger to continue his secret mission (and which has become the most famous) of rapprochement with China. The human costs on East Pakistan were tremendous: 300,000 people killed and 10 million displaced in India. It is difficult to limit his legacy to just one field: he certainly played a decisive role in the policy of nuclear deterrence. Kissinger was convinced that it was possible to contain a small-scale nuclear conflict, but towards the end of his career he changed his mind. However, he remained against the elimination of the entire nuclear arsenal. In the Middle East he managed to marginalize first the USSR and then Russia. Here too the Middle Eastern chessboard was understood as a place where the great powers measured their influence and keeping Russia out was fundamental. Moscow actually returned to the region only with the conflict in Syria, coincidentally when Barack Obama let the ultimatum against Assad fade away, which he had threatened to unseat if he used (as demonstrated) chemical weapons. China and Nixon’s visit to Mao remain his diplomatic masterpiece. Kissinger is the only US political figure to have met with all Chinese leaders. In July the last mission to Beijing when Xi Jinping gave him the treatment of Head of State and showered him with praise. The visit was dismissed by the Biden Administration as “private” and without any blessing from the US government. But representatives of the Administration then went to visit the diplomatic veteran to get their impressions of him.

Hate and love Few figures in modern history are as relevant as Kissinger, even in his nineties he continued to write, give speeches, meet Heads of State and, through his company Kissinger Associates, dispense advice (at a high price) on geopolitics. His detractors jump at the mere mention of his name; for his supporters he is the man who laid the foundations of Pax Americana. But it is curious that among the detractors there are also some friends who have described him as vain, conspiratorial, arrogant and with a fiery temperament. He was capable, a source told David Sanger of the New York Times, of praising a collaborator in public and one minute ordering the FBI to intercept his phone calls. Furthermore, in his description of Metternich there was also a self-portrait of him: «The Prince excelled in manipulation, not in construction, he preferred subtle maneuvers to frontal attacks». The style he demonstrated during Watergate was practically the only big shot in the Administration to remain immune and this increased the myth of him. Yet there is also a lot of Henry in Nixon’s style: in 1969 he was so angry about the bombing leaks in Cambodia and then in 1971 about the Pentagon Papers revealed by the New York Times and Washington Post that his complaints inspired the creation of the so-called «Plumbers unit» the same one that would later raid the Watergate complex.

The new dangers A warrior of the Cold War and of the great clash/confrontation with China, Kissinger had also been catapulted into the issue of Islamic terrorism. He had often reasoned about the complexity of the world that his successors had to face, a complexity linked to asymmetric attacks, to the possibility for terrorist groups to attack civilian infrastructures and major communications. Yet, for Kissinger «the Cold War was more dangerous – he said in a speech to the New York Historical Society in 2016 – because both sides were willing to risk a nuclear war». However, he added, “today’s world is more complex.” And just five years ago Kissinger raised his sights on the security consequences of the development and use of Artificial Intelligence. On current events, however, he feared “a conflict” between the USA and China. Kissinger, on the other hand, considered Russia “a downsized state” no longer capable of “achieving world domination”.