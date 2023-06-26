President of the Chamber responds to information about handwritten papers seized by the PF in which “Arthur” appears as the recipient of BRL 265 thousand

The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), released an official note through his press office this Sunday (June 25, 2023) in which he states that the deputy’s expenses are covered by the “earnings as a farmer and remuneration” as congressman.

Lira’s statement was a response to the disclosure of handwritten papers leaked by the Federal Police. The handwritten and unmarked papers were seized at an address of the driver Wanderson de Jesus. A notebook, according to the magazine Piauíwho had access to the files, would refer to the months April and May from 2023. “Arthur” comes up 11 times and next to amounts – which, added together, result in BRL 265 thousand.

There is no evidence that theArthur” of the papers is Arthur Lira, but Wanderson de Jesus attended to Luciano Cavalcanteauxiliary dthe mayor at the time when the operation Hephaestus was triggered. This investigation investigates suspected bid fraud of BRL 8 million in the purchase of robotics kits by the FNDE (National Education Development Fund).

Here is the full text of the note released by Lira’s advisor:

“All financial transactions and payments of expenses made by the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, whether carried out by him and, sometimes, by his advisers, originate from his earnings as an agriculturalist and remuneration as a federal deputy”.

The disclosure of the documents puts a little more temperature in the political dispute that exists today between Palácio do Planalto and the command of the Chamber of Deputies. The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has resisted sharing power with Arthur Lira and leaders of several parties in defining the release of amendments to the Budget. This has resulted in a fragile support base for the Lula administration among deputies.

The Federal Police is commanded by the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino. In theory, the operation Hephaestus could not at this stage of the investigation disclose seized documents. The appearance of these papers published this Sunday (25.jun) indicate that there are sectors of the Lula government interested in reducing the power of Arthur Lira.

A request filed by deputy Gilvan Maximo (Republicanos-DF) for the investigation to be suspended and forwarded to the Supreme Court. The rapporteur for the complaint, Minister Roberto Barroso, filed the request.

The deputy asked that the material collected during Operation Hephaestus be discarded and the search and seizure canceled due to the fact that they were mentioned in the investigation at the Federal Court of Alagoas. Gilvan claims that, due to Lira’s privileged jurisdiction, only the Supreme Court could authorize the investigation.

In the decision, Barroso said he does not agree with the request without first receiving information about the case.

“It did not seem to me to be the case for granting an injunction to invalidate the search and seizure and disposal of the seized material before instructing the process. I therefore determined that information be collected from the complained authority within 48 hours”says part of the decision. Here’s the full (74 KB).

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked that the investigation be sent to the PGR. The organ has already manifested for the shelving of other investigations involving the president of the Chamber. The Supreme Court has already filed 4 inquiries involving Lira.

Earlier this month, the 1st Panel of the STF unanimously rejected the complaint against Lira in a case of alleged passive corruption. The rapporteur for inquiry 3515, minister André Mendonça, voted to reject the complaint and was accompanied by 4 other ministers: Dias Toffoli, Luiz Fux, Roberto Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes.

