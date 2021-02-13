An archive with personal data of alleged supporters of the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation has appeared in the Telegram messenger (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny. This became known to “Kommersant”.

The document began to circulate on Telegram channels specializing in data leaks. The names, surnames and phone numbers of almost 30 thousand people from different regions of Russia are available in it, among which there are coordinators of the opposition’s regional headquarters.

In4security explained to the publication that the Russians who were included in the list have a page on VKontakte – under the names or pseudonyms from it, they appear in the file. Some users are members of opposition communities, while others have been identified as being detained at unauthorized actions.

Journalists of the publication contacted 30 people, whose data was leaked to the network. Of these, only four confirmed the participation of Navalny’s supporters in the communities, and the head of one of the opposition’s headquarters confirmed the authenticity of the data published about her. The rest of the interlocutors denied any connection with the oppositionist or refused to answer questions.

Related materials

Earlier, Telegram blocked channels with personal data of Russian citizens, including those with personal data of police officers and national guards who participated in the arrests. Several similar channels have been blocked in the messenger in recent weeks. This information – the names of the security officials, their photographs, phone numbers, links to pages on social networks and information about a relative – appeared after unauthorized actions in support of Navalny.

The events took place on January 23 and 31, as well as on February 2 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, Chelyabinsk, Yekaterinburg, Yakutsk and other large cities. The oppositionist was arrested on January 18 for repeated violations of the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher criminal case.