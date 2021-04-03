Elon Gal, CTO of the cybersecurity company Hudson Rock, reported that the personal data and phone numbers of more than 500 million Facebook users were leaked to the Internet. He wrote about this on his page in Twitter…

“At the beginning of 2020, a vulnerability was used that allowed us to see the phone number associated with each Facebook account, as a result of which a database was created containing information on 533 million users in all countries,” the specialist is sure.

The data of more than 533 million Facebook account owners were published by hackers on a special forum, writes April 3 Business insider… Attackers have access to phone numbers, full names of page owners on the social network, their location, email address, and data from their biography.

A Facebook spokesman told the publication that the data was extracted due to a vulnerability that the company patched in 2019. In total, users from 106 countries were affected. In the first place were the inhabitants of Egypt – 44 million victims, Tunisia – 39 million and Italy – 35 million. The data of 10 million Russians were also available.

In August 2020, cybersecurity experts discovered the data of more than 150 million users of social networks Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn in the public domain.

In 2018 The New York Times wrote How UK-based Cambridge Analytica was able to use the data of nearly 50 million Facebook users to send targeted political ads.

Former employees of the company told the publication that Cambridge Analytica specialists used the data of users who did not give their consent to this. The first revelations were followed by a series of materials in major British and American media.