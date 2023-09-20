The expert in the Legal Affairs Department at Dubai Police, Major Ali Musaad, confirmed that keeping personal content, such as shameful video clips, private photos, and bank statements, on smartphones exposes their owners to falling into the nets of fraudsters who prey on cases of human weakness, to blackmail their victims financially. He identified 10 preventive measures to avoid falling into the trap of the crimes of blackmail and electronic fraud, based on the cases recorded by the relevant departments.

Massad said, “One of the 10 most important measures that must be adhered to is not saving any personal content on phones,” pointing out that “the presence of the content may expose its owner to embarrassment or blackmail.”

He also called for not trusting anyone, whether a stranger or a friend, by sending him inappropriate content so that this is not abused in any way, and to report early if the person is exposed to this crime.

In detail, Major Ali Massad said, during a legal session organized by the Dubai Judicial Institute, that there are naive mistakes that some people make due to overconfidence, or lack of sufficient awareness of the dangers of communicating via “social media,” but their cost is high. He added, “Blackmail crimes usually begin with luring a person through some kind of temptation, then photographing him, threatening him, and blackmailing him to force him to do something, or provide something in return, and then drain him financially.”

He stressed the importance of awareness of some precautionary measures to prevent falling into the trap of cybercrime, specifically blackmail: The first of which is not to save any personal content, such as photos or video clips that put their owner in a shameful position if the phone is hacked and falls into the wrong hand, because it may be a means of blackmail or Defamation, pointing out that the mere connection of a phone or computer to the Internet makes it vulnerable to hacking.

He added that the second procedure is not to send any inappropriate or private content to anyone, regardless of the degree of trust in them, because feelings change, and affection can turn into rivalry and this content can be misused.

He pointed out that the third measure is not to submit in any way to the blackmailer, because he will not stop threatening and exhausting his victim, especially if he realizes the weakness of the other party and is sure of his ability to besiege and subjugate him.

He continued that the fourth procedure is to inform the relevant authorities early to take the necessary action, whether by providing support to the victim or pursuing criminals, pointing out that Dubai Police has provided several secret channels, such as the “eCrime” platform, the unified call center, and the smart application, in addition to the “Al-Amin” service.

He added that the fifth important measure is the necessity of providing smart supervision for children by strengthening the relationship with them, containing them, and getting to know their virtual friends, whether through social media platforms or electronic games. He explained that the sixth measure is to be careful when dealing with social media friends, because electronic fraudsters or blackmailer criminals are cunning and patient, and they identify their potential victims well after monitoring them.

The seventh procedure is not to respond to messages received regarding the existence of update processes from banks or any government agencies, because the bank will not communicate with its customers and ask them to disclose any confidential data in any way. In the eighth procedure, he stressed the impossibility of winning a prize in a competition in which the winner did not participate, “therefore there is no justification for responding to messages received to this effect,” warning against falling into the trap of such naive tricks out of the hope of imaginary wealth.

He explained that the ninth measure is not to click on any suspicious links received through social media applications or email, “because they are a gateway to hacking and stealing personal data and card numbers, or infiltrating personal phone content.”

Finally, in the tenth procedure, Massad advised of the necessity of preserving the conversations that victims receive via “social media” or e-mail, because they are considered evidence used to convict the accused or prosecute and arrest them, and the Public Prosecution and courts also rely on them in their procedures.

• 10 proactive measures identified by Dubai Police to prevent risks.