A multicentre research developed in synergy with the scientists of theUniversitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), the University of Barcelona (UB) and the Universidad de Las Américas (UDLA) in Ecuador highlighted how personal construct therapy, a form of psychological therapy, reduces the symptoms of depression in those affected by fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia is a rheumatic disease that a previous study has declared to be of an autoimmune form, which causes severe pain both localized and widespread throughout the body and can compromise both the work and the working sphere, being difficult to diagnose.. For this reason, people with fibromyalgia often also suffer from depression.

The results of the study have been published in open access format in the International Journal of Clinical and Health Psychology.

Personal Construct Therapy: This is what it is

The research, coordinated by the Full Professor of Psychology of the UB and fromGuillem Feixas Institute of Neuroscience, involved 106 women with fibromyalgia and depressive symptoms who were treated in ten different locations: two mental health centers and eight primary health care centers. The association between fibromyalgia and depression is common in these patients and appears to influence each other: each increases the risk and exacerbates the characteristics of the other condition.

The volunteers followed a weekly psychological therapy course for about four months. Half of them received one standard cognitive-behavioral therapy, which has already been shown to be moderately effective in this type of patient. The other half followed a treatment based on personal construct therapy, a different approach “Focused on people’s identity, on how they see themselves, on how they see what happens to them and on how they see others “, has explained Joan Carlos Medinaa member of the faculty of psychology and educational sciences at the UOC and researcher at the UB.

The results of the study revealed that both therapies reduced symptoms of depression in approximately 60% of the participating women and that there were no significant differences between the treatments. In addition, they also showed improvements in terms of the disease’s impact on their daily functioning and in terms of pain. In specific terms, about one in four patients who received personal constructive therapy significantly improved their functioning in the medium term, and one in six experienced a reduction in pain.

"Fibromyalgia has no specific known cause and there is no cure, but psychological improvement does impact physical health", Aguilera explained. This is particularly important in a disease: "Which is still questioned by some doctors and is often considered less important because it mainly affects women", he added.

Standard cognitive-behavioral therapy “She is more interested in how to change behavior than in the underlying reason“Said Aguilera, while personal construct therapy focuses specifically”About how you build your world and what you mean. But it is not so much to pit them against each other as to see if the two therapeutic approaches can be useful from a different perspective ”.

“Some studies have shown that personal construct therapy could be useful in treating depression, for example, but aside from a small pilot study, “this is the first time this type of therapy has been studied and shown to be useful for patients with fibromyalgia “. Medina explained. Having more proven assets means they can be tailored to patient preferences. “It helps us to personalize treatments and adapt them better. We have more tools to listen, learn and propose strategies ”, he concluded.

In 1955 George Kelly presented the theory of personal constructs as an alternative to the two main approaches then used to describe human understanding: behaviorism and psychodynamic theories (psychoanalysis). The new approach was based on the idea that as we grow up we tend to construct a series of mental representations that are exploited to interpret events.

“A construct, as the semantic root itself suggests, is the elementary unit of discrimination through which the construction process takes place. It is a dimension of meaning, an axis of reference, a fundamental criterion of evaluation […] Constructs are the keys to understanding that make the world intelligible: if we did not have these criteria of discrimination, the flow of events would appear undifferentiated and consequently meaningless.Kelly explained.

Regarding fibromyalgia in Italy, there is a project, carried out by Italian Society of Rheumatology (SIR) with the patronage of Ministry of Healthwith the aim of harnessing precision medicine for the treatment of fibromyalgia.

Fausto SalaffiNational Councilor of the SIR and delegate to problems related to chronic pain diseases, said: “For the first time, the patient was put at the “center” of a new, ambitious and complex project, which has so far seen the active participation of 42 Rheumatology Centers on the national territory “.