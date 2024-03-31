It's something universal. Somehow, human beings manage to make any story end up referring to their city or town. There will always be a past of excellence in some industrial sector that has fallen into disrepair. Innovation milestones that, supposedly, the town in question was the first to reach. Relevant figures. Moments in history that have shaped the personality of its inhabitants, to the point of outlining a stereotype in which they recognize and recognize themselves. What's more, every town worth its salt will have a rivalry with another neighboring town and, if it is able to sophisticate it a little, it will end up creating an urban legend that will ensure that, in some university abroad, the enemy town is held up as an example of disastrous urban planning. .

In football matters, the pattern repeats itself. There is no club that has not enjoyed a glorious past; whose stadium was not the first to incorporate any novelty; that he did not have a goalkeeper who was, at least, as good as Zamora; that is not the epicenter of bad luck or whose fans do not think, every season, that this time, finally, their desires will be fulfilled. Precisely therein lies the key to the commonality of the matter. Also in finding someone who tells it with grace and ease. In bad skin (KO Books), the historian and journalist Toni Padilla turns the unique history of Sabadell into something universal. With the past and the family as pillars of the story and the harlequinade club as the almost Freudian protagonist, Padilla weaves a very fun and interesting story. The author says that one day he met Maradona and they ended up talking about Sabadell. Surely there would be more conversation options, but few more important: like at home, nowhere. The most unique, the most universal: ours.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_