ATLUS Announces Two Panels for Anime Expo 2023 Featuring Persona 3 Reload & Persona 5 Tactica Voice Actors ATLUS has announced two panels to be held atAnime Expo 2023 dedicated to Persona 3 Reload And Persona 5 Tactics. These panels will feature cast members of the English voice actors from both titles and will be hosted by content creator Chris Lam. More details on each panel can be found below. Fans from all over the world will be able to follow the panels in streaming on the channels Twitch And YouTube of Anime Expo. Persona 5 Tactics

Date and time: Monday, July 3, 10:00am to 11:00am Pacific Time (7:00pm to 8:00pm CEST)

Location: Petree Hall ATLUS West invites fans to learn more about its new tactical RPG Persona 5 Tactics! Visitors will be able to meet members of the original English cast of voice actors who will talk about their experience reprising their roles as the Phantom Thieves and reveal behind-the-scenes insights into their latest adventure. Participants will receive an exclusive poster of Persona 5 Tactics (while stocks last)! Panel members: Leeanna Albanese (Erina)

Matthew Mercer (Yusuke)

Cherami Leigh (Makoto)

Xanthe Huynh (Haru) Overthrow your enemies in Persona 5 Tactics with powerful Personas and a huge arsenal, and wipe them out in style in this new tactical RPG inspired by the award-winning game Persona 5. Fans attending Anime Expo can also follow ATLUS West’s social channels to receive news about giveaways and special promotions related to Persona 5 Tactics during the fair. Persona 3 Reload

Date and time: Monday, July 3, 7:00am to 8:00am Pacific Time (4:00 to 5:00pm CEST)

Location: Petree Hall Immerse yourself in the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart in Persona 3 Reload! Visitors will be able to join a host of special guests as they take them behind the scenes of life in the recording booth of this genre-defining RPG. Panel members: Heather Gonzalez (Yukari Takeba)

Alejandro Saab (Akihiko Sanada)

Suzie Yeung (Fuuka Yamagishi)

Zeno Robinson (Junpei Iori)

Aleks Le (Protagonist)

Allegra Clark (Mitsuru Kirijo) Face your destiny head-on in this remake of a beloved RPG classic, featuring a revamped combat system, cutting-edge graphics and gameplay, enhanced audio with new English voice acting, and much more. For more information about Persona 3 Reloadvisit the site persona.atlus.com/p3r. More information about both panels can be found on the Anime Expo website herewhile fans from all over the world can follow the panels in streaming on the channels Twitch And YouTube of Anime Expo. In addition to the panels, a variety of ATLUS merchandise will be available for purchase at the ATLUS/SEGA booth at Booth 2206 in the South Hall. Among them, packs of trading cards of the 30th Anniversary of Shin Megami Tensei (including characters and limited edition holographic designs), 30th Anniversary Tie Dye T-shirt of Shin Megami TenseiSkate Decks by Persona 5 Royal and so on. Visitors to the stand will also be able to purchase an exclusive denim jacket from Persona 5 Royal. Over $120 in booth purchases will receive a complimentary 30th Anniversary fanny pack Shin Megami Tensei. Further details on merchandising, including assets, are available here.

Source: ATLUS