ATLUS revealed many details about the concert Super Live Persona P-Sound Wish 2022 ~ Crossing Journey ~ made to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

The event will be held on 8 and 9 October at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. To ensure that all fans of the franchise can follow him, the concert will also be available in streaming and the tickets will go on sale from next May 1.

The two dates will see the participation of a slightly different cast. Here is who will perform during the event:

October 8 – Lyn Inaizumi, Yumi Kawamura, Lotus Juice and Shoji Meguro

– Lyn Inaizumi, Yumi Kawamura, Lotus Juice and Shoji Meguro October 9 – Lyn Inaizumi, Shihoko Hirata, Shoji Meguro and Lotus Juice

Most likely during the concert we can expect surprise announcements from the software house. Not only is this a celebratory event for the 25th anniversary of the franchise, therefore suitable for announcing something new, but in the past ATLUS used concerts to unveil titles such as Persona 5 Royal And Person Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth.

Waiting to find out what awaits us we leave you now with a trailer for the concert Super Live Persona P-Sound Wish 2022 ~ Crossing Journey ~wishing you a good vision as always.

Super Live Persona P-Sound Wish 2022 ~ Crossing Journey ~ – Trailer

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu