The producer of PersonKazuhisa Wada, revealed that Atlus is working on making new ports, remakes and spin-offs dedicated to seriesin order to further increase the popularity of the franchise among fans.

The announcement of Persona 5: The Phantom X for iOS and Android probably falls within the scope of this strategy, although Wada has clarified that at the moment he cannot reveal yet how many and which projects are in the pipeline.

“We are working on various solutions to offer the Persona series to a wider audience“explained the producer, adding that he could not reveal specific details but that this is the reason behind the recent release of the remasters of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4: Golden.

Last December Atlus announced that Persona 5 Royal has totaled sales of 3.3 million copies, 8.3 million considering editions and spin-offs, so it is clear that the brand it is working very well and the Japanese house must take advantage of it.

Moreover, Wada clarified that the intention is not only to exploit the great success of the last chapter, but evidently to enrich the franchise with new episodes which, however, are still covered by mystery at the moment.