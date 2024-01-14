













That is what a well-known informant, @MbKKssTBhz5, stated through his Twitter account. Obviously, Atlus would be working with the authorization of Sega, which owns the studio.

@MbKKssTBhz5 also pointed out 'one of those titles is related to the Shin Megami Tensei series'. It doesn't say it's exactly Person but many believe that it is possible, since it is a very popular franchise.

It is also not known if Atlus is creating something original for this video-on-demand service or adapting already known titles. In the latter case it would be normal, since the company has done it over the years.

Fountain: Atlus.

On more than one occasion the titles it developed in the past end up on new consoles. Sometimes only in the form of adaptations or remasterings, and sometimes through remakes or reissues.

That is something that applies especially to the series of Person. So it wouldn't be strange if Atlus decided to bring some of the versions of the third, fourth and fifth installment of the series to Netflix. Likewise, it is possible that it was a spin-off of someone.

One of these titles are related to Shin Megami Tensei series. Netflix — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) January 12, 2024

The production of titles related to the franchise Person is a priority for Atlus, as it is one of its best-selling franchises.

However, the mention of @MbKKssTBhz5 refers to Shin Megami Tenseiwhich applies to several video games, such as those of the main series or spin-offs.

Fountain: Atlus.

In the case of the first, the most recent is Shin Megami Tensei Vavailable on Nintendo Switch, and in the second Soul Hackers 2 for PlayStation and Xbox systems.

Apart from Atlus and Person We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

