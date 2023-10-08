If you are interested, you can find the Persona Collection on PlayStation Store for PS5 and PS4 from here on the eShop for Nintendo Switch from here for Xbox Series X|S and One a this address and finally the PC version on Steam via this link .

Atlus quietly launched the Persona Collection on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series This is a collection that includes Persona 5 Royal and the remasters of Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable at the price of 89.99 euros .

No physical edition for the moment

Persona 5 Royal

The collection is currently available for purchase only on digital stores and a retail edition does not appear to be planned, for the sake of the most passionate fans who perhaps would have appreciated a physical copy to display on the shelf.

As mentioned at the beginning, the price is 89.99 euros for all versions, in practice on average 30 euros per title and with a saving of around 10 euros compared to purchasing each game included individually (the standard price of Persona 5 is 59.99 euros, while that of Persona 3 and 4 is 19.99 euros each).

It therefore represents an at least interesting option for anyone who has never approached the series before. And what do you think, are you interested in Persona Collection? Let us know in the comments.