The insider, who spoke about the game in the latest episode of the Xboxera podcast, unfortunately knows nothing of a possible arrival on Game Pass on launch day.

The owners of Xbox Series X/S they will be happy to know that they will probably get to play Person 6 immediately, unlike what happened with Persona 5. According to the insider Shpeshal Nick in fact, the game will not be an exclusive temporal PS5 but will also be released immediately on Microsoft consoles.

SEGA and Xbox

As always, it’s worth remembering that this is just a rumor at this time. To have confirmations in this regard it is necessary to wait for the words of SEGA or of Atlus.

To listen to the Xbox era segment dedicated to Persona 6, go to about 1:31:40 of the video below.

What are the chances that the news is true? Many actually, considering the excellent current relationship between SEGA and Microsoft.

Persona 5 of its own was released in 2016 on PS3 and PS4, then in a Royal version only on PS4 in 2019. The Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC versions only arrived at the end of 2022. In the meantime, however, Atlus has brought other chapters of the series to PC and Xbox and even got to showcase a game during a Microsoft event, Persona 3 Reload. Having found a new audience, the Japanese publisher will hardly take a step back, depriving him of a highly anticipated title like Persona 6 for years.