Persona 6 and Persona 3 Remake are now on the lips of all fans of the series: however, we must exclude, as we thought, that the titles will be available soon.

A known insiders in the field Person, Im A Hero Tooone of the upcoming titles for the historic Atlus series would have suffered gods slowdowns such as to make it necessary to postpone it.

According to Im a Hero Too there will be “Zero chance to see Persona 6 available during 2023“.

The Persona series, born as a spin-off of Shin Megami Tenseihas garnered a number of outstanding successes in recent years: Person 5 and Persona 5 Royal, thanks to an excellent marketing campaign, have made an important name here too Europe.

Certain information about it Person 6 I am close to zero: it would seem that Atlus has been working on the title for about five years, other rumors speak of a console exclusivity PS5but still nothing is known about possible release dates.

