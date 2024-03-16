According to an alleged leaker, considered reliable by many for having got various predictions right linked above all to Atlus and in particular to the series in question, Person 6 should have DLC and expansions already planned for post-launch, furthermore development would be almost complete.

The information was disseminated by the user “Head on the Block” of the ResetEra forum, who in the past had anticipated with some precision various details relating to the most recent chapters of the Atlus series, therefore it is taken into certain consideration in those parts.

The project is reportedly very far along in development, so much so that the game would practically be “95%” completetherefore the actual construction phase of the title would practically be almost complete.