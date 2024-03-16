According to an alleged leaker, considered reliable by many for having got various predictions right linked above all to Atlus and in particular to the series in question, Person 6 should have DLC and expansions already planned for post-launch, furthermore development would be almost complete.
The information was disseminated by the user “Head on the Block” of the ResetEra forum, who in the past had anticipated with some precision various details relating to the most recent chapters of the Atlus series, therefore it is taken into certain consideration in those parts.
The project is reportedly very far along in development, so much so that the game would practically be “95%” completetherefore the actual construction phase of the title would practically be almost complete.
The story will still be complete
Furthermore, according to the leaker, Persona 6 would have DLC and expansions already planned as an integral part of the gaming experience, including additional content specifically linked to the story.
However, the main story would not have been cut or shaped in such a way that it would not be complete without the expansion, so it would not be content removed from the main part in order to create an expansion, at least according to the user in question.
Previously, other rumors spoke of a world built as a sort of semi-open world, with details on social links and other elements of the game, while in the last few hours the rumor emerged that the new chapter will also be released on Xbox, although the release on Game Pass is unlikely.
