In reality, in his opinion, it will be available at launch on all platforms, given how SAW he managed the launches of the latest Personas, but in this case he cannot put his hand in the fire because these are considerations and not information.

During the latest episode of the DirectXbox broadcast, the insider Nate the Hate revealed that according to his sources Person 6 it will also come out on Xbox . It is not 100% certain that it will be available immediately like on PS5, but it is certain that it will be released.

A new Person

Persona 6 is highly anticipated, following the great success of Persona 5

Nate the Hate couldn't even say with certainty whether it will be released immediately Game Pass or not, but he still took the opportunity to underline how this is the confirmation of the excellent work done by Phil Spencer and his team in Japan, who have managed to bring titles to Xbox that are usually the prerogative of local consoles, PlayStation in particular.

Of course it is right to point out that everything must be taken with due caution, that is, what of confirmed for now there is absolutely nothing. Moreover, Atlus and SEGA have not yet even revealed the actual existence of Persona 6, which many still take for granted given the success of the fifth chapter.

We'll see when it will be announced and on which platforms we can play it.