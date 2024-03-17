Atlus has not officially announced yet Person 6, although the reveal may not be too far away, but there are already several rumors circulating online about the next chapter of the series. The latest comes from MbKKssTBhz5, an insider who in the past had predicted with great precision the announcement of Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica, who states that the game will be also available on Nintendo Switch 2.
As we can see in the tweets below, in response to the tip launched by Nate the Hate, who reported that the title will be available on Xbox Series consul of the house of Kyoto.
Will Nintendo Switch 2 also welcome other Atlus games?
Previously MbKKssTBhz5 stated that Atlus is already planning conversions of other games for Nintendo Switch 2, specifically those of Persona 3 Reload, available since last February on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and of Metaphor: ReFantazio, the new IP due out later this year for the same platforms.
All the information above should absolutely be taken with a pinch of salt, but it must be said that they are certainly plausible, even just thinking about the greater revenues from publishing on an additional platform. Furthermore, historically the relationships between Atlus and Nintendo are excellent and therefore it would be strange if the company decided to exclude the new console from the Kyoto house from its future plans.
#Persona #arrive #Nintendo #Switch #rumor
Leave a Reply