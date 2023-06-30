Some possible detail on Person 6 it was reported by the same leaker which accurately anticipated the announcements of Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica, which makes us take the information in question with some attention.

However, these are rumors, therefore they may not correspond to reality at all. In any case, the Twitter user in question reported that Persona 6 is being developed by a team made up largely of people who they have not previously worked on the seriesexcept for some important figures, which should guarantee some innovation and freshness of ideas.

A large part of the team involved in Persona 6 is also made up of developers who have worked on Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica, so they are not really newbies, but they have had a different approach to the series than those responsible for the main chapters.

Persona 6 should also be based on a new development organization, launched with Persona 3 Reload, capable of guaranteeing greater efficiency at work. The code name by which the game is identified internally is Carbon, apparently.

It also seems that it shouldn’t be long before we can see Persona 6, although Atlus is also working on Metaphor: ReFantazio at the same time. According to the leaker, the presentation should still take place during 2024, not before.