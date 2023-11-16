Some information about Person 6although the title is not precisely mentioned, it comes directly from the official documents of the recent financial meeting for the conclusion of Sega’s fiscal quarter, which seems to point to the possible sale of 5 million copies of the game at launchprobably also taking advantage of the exit multiplatform and worldwide of the new chapter.
The question arises from the question and answer session they underwent CEO Haruki Atami and CFO Koichi Fukasawa, who also answered some specific questions about the “next Persona.” The title of Persona 6 is therefore not precisely specified, but given that there is talk of a “next major chapter of Persona”, it is clear that it is that.
The question was: “Is there a chance that, with the increase in popularity overseas, the Persona series could sell 5 million copies in the first year?” To which the two Sega representatives gave a rather optimistic response, also revealing a couple of interesting details.
A launch on multiple platforms and around the world
“By increasing the number of platforms on which it is available and the geographic regions in which it is distributed, we have increased sales of Persona 5. We believe it is possible for an upcoming major Persona, as a new numbered release, to sell 5 million copies in the first year, coming out on multiple platforms and simultaneously all over the world from day one.”
This is really very interesting information: speaking of a “major numbered chapter” it is clear that it is Persona 6, and what appears to be the desire to launch the game is also specified simultaneously all over the world and as multiplatform. This means that the new chapter will probably also arrive immediately in the West and on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles.
Atami and Fukasawa also made it known that they have “great expectations also for the new intellectual property Metaphor: ReFantazio, from the same developers of Persona 5”.
#Persona #multiplatform #worldwide #launch #Segas #plans