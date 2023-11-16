Some information about Person 6although the title is not precisely mentioned, it comes directly from the official documents of the recent financial meeting for the conclusion of Sega’s fiscal quarter, which seems to point to the possible sale of 5 million copies of the game at launchprobably also taking advantage of the exit multiplatform and worldwide of the new chapter.

The question arises from the question and answer session they underwent CEO Haruki Atami and CFO Koichi Fukasawa, who also answered some specific questions about the “next Persona.” The title of Persona 6 is therefore not precisely specified, but given that there is talk of a “next major chapter of Persona”, it is clear that it is that.

The question was: “Is there a chance that, with the increase in popularity overseas, the Persona series could sell 5 million copies in the first year?” To which the two Sega representatives gave a rather optimistic response, also revealing a couple of interesting details.