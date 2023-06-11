According to insider @MbKKssTBhz5, Person 6 would be under development and would be expected for the 2026. According to him there would also be other projects related to Persona 5 on the way, some of which have not yet been revealed by any rumor.

@MbKKssTBhz5 is the same who revealed the title of the remake of Persona 3, i.e. Persona 3 Reload, and the fact that it will be announced at the Xbox Showcase. He also gave several indications about the new Personas arriving, which turned out to be true, therefore he is considered a reliable source for information relating to Atlus games.

“Each project is designed to drive towards Persona 6, which will be released in 2026. But there are still other projects related to Person 5 and Persona, some different from the ones I’ve already told you about.”

2026 appears far away, but at least traces of the new Persona are starting to appear, after the success of Persona 5 and its derivatives. There series looks more alive than ever. We’ll see on which platforms she will land and if she will be of the same level as the previous one. That said, take the news with due caution, since nothing is official yet.