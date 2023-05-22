A series of absolutely uncontrolled rumors have been launched since alleged leaker “Nate the Hate” through a YouTube video, where he goes over possible announcements at the PlayStation Showcase and also talks about Persona 6 for PS5 And Persona 3 Remake also on Xbox.

First of all, this is information to be absolutely taken for wild rumors, also because the source in question has never been verified as reliable in an absolute sense, therefore there is no need to give too much weight to the question, but it is however of plausible statements which, in some cases, have found support in other rumors.

According to Nate, Persona 6 could be scheduled for the 2024: This would be a game only for current generation consoles and would be expected as a PS5 exclusive at least temporarily.

There are no certainties in this regard, but the link with PS5 seems rather secure, according to the source in question, at least for a more or less long first phase.

Conversely, Persona 3 Remake could be a game cross-platform from the beginning, so much so that it could be presented in the Xbox Showcase scheduled for June 11, as had also emerged in another previous rumor. The release of the latter would be much closer, so much so that according to the youtuber in question the game would already be expected within 2023.