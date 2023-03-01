According to a leaker considered reliable for some previously disclosed information, Person 6 it would have been internally deferredwhich makes impossible to release in 2023 for the new chapter of the Atlus series.

This is absolutely unofficial information and the veracity of which is very doubtful, but is taken into consideration by virtue of some previously spot-on leaks from the same source.

Im A Hero Too’s message on ResetEra regarding Persona 6

In fact, they come from the user “Im A Hero Too” of the ResetEra forum, who had precisely guessed a series of information on the Persona 3 Portable remaster before this was actually announced.

That’s not much to fully credit the character in question, but enough to consider him, as he may have connections to Atlus. The user in question reported that “There is absolutely not no chance that Persona 6 can come out this year”, explaining that “it was postponed internally just yesterday and there is a new release period that is still vague but which I cannot share”.

According to the leaker, this decision “May have been made to release the remake or the other game in development first but I’m not sure about this information”, adding that “if the teaser were to be present at the next Sony conference, I should be able to know in advance and in case I will confirm it”.

When it comes to “internal” referrals, things are always very vague, because it is very difficult to find confirmation of such information. In any case, we await any information from Atlus and Sega. We know that Atlus will announce various unreleased games in 2023, among which there could also be Persona 6.