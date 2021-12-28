In a year-end service, Famitsu interviewed 127 different Japanese authors belonging to the video game industry regarding their thoughts for 2022. The product manager of the 1st Creative Department of Atlus, that is Shinjiro Takada (in charge of Shin Megami Tensei, Etrian Odyssey), was one of the people interviewed for this Famitsu special and some of her words could suggest the arrival of Person 6 for the 2022.

Regarding Takada’s aspirations for 2022, he stated the following:

I have chosen “challenge” as the keyword for 2022, with the hope of releasing a game that will become a pillar for Atlus. All of us at Atlus are working hard to develop this game to be interesting and satisfying for everyone, so please wait impatiently.

Furthermore, also during the same interview, Takada talked about the development of Shin Megami Tensei V, also anticipating the arrival of an important announcement for the next year.

The development of Shin Megami Tensei V has just finished and I’m taking a break, but I’m sure I can announce something again this year (2022), so I can’t wait!

In December 2020, Takada anticipated that it would announce new Atlus titles in 2021. This year, the titles announced were the Nintendo Switch port of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim And Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Remastered. It is unclear if this was what Takada had in mind, or if what he was talking about was a totally unreleased title.

According to Atlus CEO Naoto Hiraoka, in an interview earlier this year, Atlus has several unannounced projects in development, including some that “they will surprise everyone“.

It is possible that the game Takada is talking about for release in 2022, in addition to the aforementioned Persona 6 at the beginning of the article, could be Project King Fantasy, announced five years ago and whose development should now be at an advanced stage. Project King Fantasy it has often been pointed out by Atlus as a stock they hope will become a pillar of the company as a new representative IP. However, it’s also possible that what Takada is talking about could be a project completely different.