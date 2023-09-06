Atlus and SEGA really have their hands full when it comes to this the Persona series: Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica were officially announced just a few weeks ago but, according to the latest rumors, the surprises may not have ended here.

According to a post published on Reddit by an alleged new account of the well-known leaker “ImAHeroToo”, Atlus and SEGA are already working on Person 6: the new chapter should arrive on the market during 2025.

The insider also spoke of other titles: among these a Persona party game and a new Sonic arriving in 2024. The insider added, regarding Persona 6, that the main theme would be “the black and white” and that the title will arrive later than the original plans.

In the same post, ImAHeroToo also talked about future plans of Square: Final Fantasy IX remake is expected to arrive in summer 2024. He also stated that both companies would have exclusive dev kits: Square of a PS5 “pro” and SEGA of the new Nintendo console.

Since it would be a “new account” of the well-known insider, we invite you to take the information we have provided you with the utmost caution. We’ll have to wait for the release of Persona 3 Reload (February 2, 2024) to know more about future projects in the series, most likely.