Person 5, as is now known, it was literally a success. The Atlus JRPG has made its way into the hearts of fans and, especially in our country, has found tremendous success after the publication of the Royal version, that is the one containing not only the localization in Italian but also the DLC.

Unfortunately, however, the last day that the lucky PlayStation 5 owners will be able to redeem Persona 5, or one of the 20 games offered within the PlayStation Plus Collection published since the launch of the console, it will be 11 May, at least from the words released by Sony. The news came after the announcement of the free games in April (find more details in our dedicated news).

In any case, if you are a PlayStation 5 owner, you still have time to redeem the titlejust go to the dashboard dedicated to the collection, click on the game and proceed to add it to your personal library, so as to always have it available even after the fixed expiry date.

Recall that Persona 5 was a game originally intended for PlayStation 4 in 2016, but the huge success guaranteed it to enter in this small circle of great titles featured in the PlayStation Plus Collection.

This appears to be a particularly prolific period on Sony’s part, given that just yesterday has changed course for its PlayStation Plus, if you missed the news in detail you can easily retrieve it here. Instead, again on the issue of new subscriptions, we have deepened it well in a specific article, to find more information as you understand, just click on this link.

Also, as if we could forget it, Sony has released a State of Play entirely focused on Hogwarts Legacyfind the gameplay video lasting about 13 minutes at the following link.

The information related to Persona 5 for today ends here, we hope we have been useful. Stay connected with us to not miss any news.