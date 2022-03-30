Person 5 will leave the PlayStation Plus Collection intended for owners of PS5 soon, to be precise on 11 May: Sony announced it in the PlayStation Blog post in which the games arriving in April for subscribers were presented.

We know that the PS Plus Collection will remain available with the new subscription, but no one imagined there was a possibility that one or more titles included in the collection could at some point come out. After Persona 5, in short, it could also be someone else’s turn.

Not bad, anyway: if you own one PlayStation 5 and you are subscribed to PlayStation Plusjust add the title to your collection to avoid losing it and reserve the right to play it as long as your subscription is active.

“Persona 5 will leave the PS Plus Collection on May 11,” reads the PlayStation Blog. “Add the title to your game collection before then to continue accessing it with an active PlayStation Plus membership.”

It will be interesting at this point to understand if Persona 5 will be replaced by another product or if the Collection will be destined over time to lose this and other content, confirming itself as a limited promotional initiative.