Perfect World Games and the Black Wings Game development team have announced the upcoming launch ofHeart Stealing Test For Persona 5: The Phantom with a new one presentation trailer: this is the third test that will be carried out on the new title for PC and mobile platforms, intended for China.

The testing phase is the third part of the closed beta planned for the spin-off centered on the famous Atlus title, and will be held from January 16 to 31, 2024 in Chinaat least for now.

To participate in the trial it is necessary to register by January 12th, with entries that will be selected and access that will be by invitation.

Persona 5: The Phantom X is currently in development for iOS and Android but it does not yet have a precise release date and its launch, at the moment, has only been confirmed for the Chinese market, but it is likely that it will also be expanded to other territories.