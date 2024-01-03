Perfect World Games and the Black Wings Game development team have announced the upcoming launch ofHeart Stealing Test For Persona 5: The Phantom with a new one presentation trailer: this is the third test that will be carried out on the new title for PC and mobile platforms, intended for China.
The testing phase is the third part of the closed beta planned for the spin-off centered on the famous Atlus title, and will be held from January 16 to 31, 2024 in Chinaat least for now.
To participate in the trial it is necessary to register by January 12th, with entries that will be selected and access that will be by invitation.
Persona 5: The Phantom X is currently in development for iOS and Android but it does not yet have a precise release date and its launch, at the moment, has only been confirmed for the Chinese market, but it is likely that it will also be expanded to other territories.
A Persona 5 mobile
As previously reported, the new mobile chapter is linked to the well-known Persona 5 and has as main theme the “desire”, telling the story of a group of students who, after having awakened their Personas, together face the difficulties of an era in which desires have faded.
This is a theme taken directly from the main Persona 5, in which the protagonists are students who find themselves divided between their normal life made up of lessons and standard activities and the clandestine, nocturnal actions of phantom thieves within the parallel dimension in which they find themselves acting, infiltrating the various buildings with different themes.
It is also one of the various spin-offs dedicated to the chapter in question, among which we have also recently seen the strategic Persona 5 Tactica.
