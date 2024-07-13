During a meeting with Japanese media, it was officially confirmed that Persona 5: The Phantom X Will Also Be Released in the West and May Come to Consolesalthough no specific date or time has been provided yet.

The statements were made during the Bilibili World event, when the game’s producers said that the target platforms are PC, iOS and Android, but that they will do everything possible to bring the game to consoles after the Global distribution.

As you probably remember, the mobile game It was released in China a few months ago but no mention was made of a possible Western launch, and so many feared that this spin-off could remain confined to Asian territories.