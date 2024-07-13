During a meeting with Japanese media, it was officially confirmed that Persona 5: The Phantom X Will Also Be Released in the West and May Come to Consolesalthough no specific date or time has been provided yet.
The statements were made during the Bilibili World event, when the game’s producers said that the target platforms are PC, iOS and Android, but that they will do everything possible to bring the game to consoles after the Global distribution.
As you probably remember, the mobile game It was released in China a few months ago but no mention was made of a possible Western launch, and so many feared that this spin-off could remain confined to Asian territories.
A really interesting game
Announced last year, Persona 5: The Phantom X was immediately welcomed with great enthusiasm by the numerous fans of the Atlus series, as it tells the story a story set after the events of Persona 5which introduces a new group of Phantom Thieves.
Led by the mysterious Wonder, who replaces Joker as the team’s leader, we will once again have the task of fighting the darkness in people’s souls, against the backdrop of an experience that in terms of style and atmosphere appears really close to the aforementioned Persona 5.
