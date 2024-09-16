Atlus has announced that Persona 5: The Phantom X to Get a Presentation which will be held on September 25, that is, the day before the opening of the Tokyo Game Show 2024, which as we know will take place from September 26 to 29.

“Persona 5: The Phantom X Presentation. The event will be held on September 25, but We will also be present at the Tokyo Game Show. Please follow this profile for further updates”, reads the concise statement published on Twitter by the game’s official account.

The free-to-play RPG developed by Black Wings Game Studio It was launched on PC, iOS and Android last April 12th but only in Chinabefore arriving in Taiwan and South Korea on April 18.

From the presentation we therefore expect an announcement regarding the possibility of a Japanese distribution of Persona 5: The Phantom X (which we practically take for granted, given the creation of an official Japanese profile on Twitter) and maybe a hint at a Western distribution.