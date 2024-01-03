Perfect World Games And Black Wings Game Studio have announced the arrival of the third closed beta test for the mobile game Persona 5: The Phantom. It will take place in China from 16 to 31 January on iOS, Android and PC.

The title is currently in development, but has currently been confirmed only for the Chinese territory. Let's see a new trailer together.

Persona 5: The Phantom X – Heart Stealing Test

Source: Perfect World Games Street Gematsu