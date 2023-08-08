The publisher Perfect World Games and the developers of Black Wings Game Studio will start a new closed beta test of Persona 5: The Phantom Xcalled “Awakening Test”the next August 18th. For the Chinese audience it is possible pre-register here starting from August 14th.

Persona 5: The Phantom X is currently in development for iOS And android, the release is currently scheduled only in China. Let’s see a new trailer below.

Persona 5: The Phantom X – Closed Beta Test Trailer

Source: Perfect World Games Street Gematsu