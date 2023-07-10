The publisher Perfect World Games and the developer Black Wings Game Studio have shared a new trailer for Persona 5: The Phantom Xthe new mobile game you belong to the universe of Person 5on the occasion of TapTap Game Conference 2023. Thus a new character is revealed, while Koki Uchiyama will be the official voice of the protagonist, whose code name will be “Wonder”.

Persona 5: The Phantom X is currently in development for devices iOS And Android, with the release currently only planned for the Chinese territory. An “Awakening Test” is planned for the third quarter of this year. Check out the new trailer below.

Persona 5: The Phantom X – New trailer

Source: Perfect World Games Street Gematsu