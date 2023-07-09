Persona 5: The Phantom X he showed himself in a new trailer which gave way to see something of the gameplay of this interesting mobile chapter of the Atlus series, which seems really well done and not at all on a small scale compared to the other titles in the series.

Announced last March by Perfect World Games and the Black Wings Game Studio team, Persona 5: The Phantom X is a chapter in the Atlus series specifically designed for platforms mobilea sort of spin-off that tells a new story centered on an unpublished group of Phantom Thieves in Tokyo.

In the video above we can see something of the gameplay of the game.

The structure of Persona 5: The Phantom X should follow the classic one from Japanese RPG with turn-based combat, but the user interface should be built in a more appropriate way for use through mobile platforms, i.e. iOS and Android.