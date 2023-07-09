Persona 5: The Phantom X he showed himself in a new trailer which gave way to see something of the gameplay of this interesting mobile chapter of the Atlus series, which seems really well done and not at all on a small scale compared to the other titles in the series.
Announced last March by Perfect World Games and the Black Wings Game Studio team, Persona 5: The Phantom X is a chapter in the Atlus series specifically designed for platforms mobilea sort of spin-off that tells a new story centered on an unpublished group of Phantom Thieves in Tokyo.
In the video above we can see something of the gameplay of the game.
The structure of Persona 5: The Phantom X should follow the classic one from Japanese RPG with turn-based combat, but the user interface should be built in a more appropriate way for use through mobile platforms, i.e. iOS and Android.
Persona 5: The Phantom X, a new spin-off
Based on what has been reported so far, the new mobile chapter has the theme of “desire” as its central theme and tells the story of a group of students who have awakened their Personas and face together the difficulties of an age where desires have fade away.
The players will find themselves controlling a student, who during the game will have to divide himself between the normal life of a student, with “normal” lessons and activities, and his clandestine, nocturnal action as ghost thieves within the parallel dimension in which these they find themselves acting, infiltrating the various buildings with different themes. You can find more information in our special on everything we know about the Atlus spin-off.
#Persona #Phantom #trailer #gameplay #mobile #chapter
Leave a Reply