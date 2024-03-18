Persona 5: The Phantom finally has one exit date official, but for the moment only in China: the mobile spin-off of the Atlus series will be available in these territories starting from April 12, but it is not known if and when it will be distributed in the West.

If you have read our special with everything we know about Persona 5: The Phantom X, it will be clear to you how interesting the project in question is, set in an alternate timeline compared to the events of Persona 5.

Embellished by the presence of Shigenori Soejima as character designer and Shoji Meguro on the soundtrack, the game will see us control Wonder, the new leader of the Phantom Thievesin a context that once again mixes school life and secret missions, with a pinch of Metaverse.