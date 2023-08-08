Perfect World Games and Atlus have announced a new beta testing coming this month for Persona 5: The Phantom Xthe new chapter of the series dedicated to mobile platforms, with what is called “Awakening Test”.

In fact, this is a second closed beta test that will take place on August 18, 2023with registrations open now and available until August 14, 2023.

Registrations can be made at this address, but the initiative is not very understandable in the West at the moment. Meanwhile, there is a new presentation trailer for the initiative.

Persona 5: The Phantom X is currently in development for iOS and Android but does not yet have a precise release date. The launch, however, has currently only been confirmed for the Chinese market, but will probably be expanded to other territories later.