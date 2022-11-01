Also Person 5 is a significant source of inspiration for cosplayers, given the large amount of charismatic characters it contains, and in this case we see a futaba cosplay from win_winry_ which brings us back to the sea, complete with a bathing suit.

This is not exactly a standard interpretation for Futaba Sakura, which usually shows itself in other a little more sweetened outfits, but the style chosen by win_winry_ really fully incorporates the typical characteristics of the original character.

Persona 5’s Phantom Thieves Navigator is usually a character very shy, aiming not to attract attention. Her standard attire reflects her willingness to stay on the sidelines, with large goggles and a series of “layers” of clothes with which to cover herself as much as possible, but in this case the cosplayer shows her in a completely different situation.

On the other hand, the goggles are still there, as is the flaming red hair. Even the headphones are perfectly in line with the character and, in general, the reinterpretation of win_winry_ proves to be original and very apt, in line with the spirit of the character.

Seeing it in swimsuit and to the sea, it also brings a bit of nostalgia now that we find ourselves increasingly directed towards winter, but the vision is undoubtedly pleasant anyway.

If you are looking for other cosplay, we refer you to some of the most recent published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Sailor Moon from Paris Hilton, that of Spider-Gwen of jasikyu from Spider-Man, the cosplay of Jessie of missbrisolo from Pokémon, that Raven from Starbuxx taken from Teen Titans, the cosplay of C18 from Xandrastax with the uniform of the Turtle from Dragon Ball and that of Tsunade from yaizaperez all in body painting, taken from Naruto.