First of all, we must clarify that Atsushi Nomura has been working on the series since Persona 5 Royale. From there she jumped to the remasters of P3 Portable and P4 Golden. He is now running the business around Persona 5 Tactica and is the perfect person to explain very specific details about this SRPG.

Although it is clear to us that this presentation of the Phantom Thieves It is designed around the mechanics of a strategy game, this occasion will be perfect to show this group working as a team that must overcome missions and strengthen their bonds.

This Atlus franchise has had all kinds of presentations in the past, from traditional turn-based RPGs to rhythm games thanks to the incomparable music that accompanies them. Now, this is the first time they enter the strategy genre.

Likewise, the story is original and places the Phantom Thieves in a new position where they must help Erina, the leader of a revolution, to overthrow the tyranny of an unjust government that controls everything.

Persona 5 Tactica respects the combat bases of the original game

You should not worry if you are one of those who will jump from P5 Royale to Persona 5 Tactics Well, many elements of combat are respected in this strategy game. For example, navigation in levels, special attacks of the Phantom Thieves and so on, are present.

You can also play with a new character named Erina and who is the leader of the revolution that you will have to help. We also have a new character called Toshiro Kusakabe who we still don’t know how he will be involved.

To top it off, Persona 5 Tactics It has the characteristic animations that have accompanied the series for a long time. Technically this will be a complete package that fans will enjoy.

Remember that Persona 5 Tactics It goes on sale on November 17 on PS5, PS4. Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

