SEGA and Atlus have released a new trailer Of Persona 5 Tactics to show three playable characters in action: Joker, Morgana and Erina . This is the first video of a series, which will slowly introduce players to all the protagonists and their unique characteristics.

The Phantom Thieves are back in action

The video shows not only the heroes taken individually, but also used in concert for even better results. They are not missing special attacks and a general view of the game system, which as you know is a tactical strategy set in the world of Persona 5.

There history Persona 5’s Tactica tells of a strange incident involving the Phantom Thieves, expending them in a bizarre world ruled by a tyrannical regime. “In grave danger and surrounded by a military group known as the Legionnaires, the Thieves are rescued by a mysterious revolutionary named Erina, who in exchange for her help offers them a tempting deal.”

However, Erina doesn’t seem to want to tell the Phantom Thieves the whole truth, neither about the situation, nor about the agreement. The gist is that Persona 5 Tactica will offer a whole new story for the beloved characters of Persona 5, who will have to work to unleash a full-blown revolution.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Persona 5 Tactica will be released on PC, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PS5. Those who pre-order the game will receive two bonus digital items: Orfeo Picaro and Izanagi Picaro. The game will also be launched immediately on Xbox Game Passto the delight of subscribers.