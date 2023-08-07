ATLUS has released a new character trailer and lots of news dedicated to the story and DLC of Persona 5 Tactics. In addition to the trailer dedicated to Yusuke Kitagawawho also in this spin-off chapter will be voiced by Tomokazu Sugitathe software house has revealed some additional details on the Yoshiki Kingdom and on the DLC Repaint Your Heart unveiled last week.

The Yoshiki Kingdom will be inspired by feudal Japan, ei Phantom Thieves find themselves accused of a crime after helping a girl in trouble, Yuki. It will reveal the truth about Yoshiki, leader of this Kingdom, which is apparently a loving moral pivot for its citizens. In reality, however, Yoshiki constantly monitors the people in order to be able to immediately capture all who dare to oppose in any way at his will. After discovering this information the group headed by Joker will decide to help the inhabitants of the Kingdom and oppose its evil leader.

The additional content Repaint Your Heart instead, it will see the return of Goro Akechi And Kasumi Yoshizawa, who will help Joker solve a new case. A mysterious artist who calls himself Guernica he started making gods graffiti inspired by none other than Arsene, but only those who use Personæ should know about it. Joker, who was contacted by Kasumi about it, will meet with her and Akechi to investigate and the three will hear a mysterious call for help…

In addition to this story content, two more DLCs will also be released: The Pack Summons Pack: Picaro Personas and Raoul which will include as many as 11 Personæ inside, and the package Weapon Pack: Enemy Series which will include 10 weapons inspired by opponents from the game. The three DLCs will also be released all together in a bundle, but at the moment the price for the West has not yet been revealed.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Persona 5 Tactics will be available in Europe starting next year November 17th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu, 2