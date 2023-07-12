ATLUS has shared a new trailer dedicated to the characters of Persona 5 Tacticswhich this time introduces us to Ryuji Sakamotoknown as “skull” within the Phantom Thieves and voiced by Mamoru Miyano.

“A boy who became a notorious troublemaker after his PE teacher deliberately rejected him. He awakened his Persona when he roamed the metaverse with the protagonist. He became friends with him, for whom he felt empathy, and together they founded the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, who fight against adults with hearts corrupted by desires. He’s quick to throw up his hands, but he’s also full of compassion. When he sees a friend in trouble or someone oppressed, with his sense of justice and courage he is willing to face any opponent. His Persona is Captain Kid.”

Persona 5 Tactics will be available from next November 17 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will also be playable from launch day on Game Pass.

Persona 5 Tactica – Ryuji trailer

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu