ATLUS has released the first character trailer for Persona 5 Tacticsand the spotlight is all on Morgana. The iconic four-legged companion of the Phantom Thieves (or two, depending on its shape) will again be able to count on the powers of Zorroand also for this spin-off will be voiced by Ikue Otani.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Persona 5 Tactics will be available worldwide November 17th on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pc. You can find more details on the game and the available versions in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu