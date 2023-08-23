ATLUS shared on the net two new trailers for Persona 5 Tacticscoming next November 17th all over the world on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The first of them is a new character trailer dedicated to Makoto Nijimawhile the second, shared on the YouTube channel of Xboxesis dedicated to the gameplay of the battles that we will face within the game.

“Third year student and class representative of Shujin Academy. Influenced by her austere sister, she has always felt that she should be a responsible student. She used to be considered a doormat for the staff at her school, but after breaking out of her shell, she awakens her Persona and joins the Phantom Thieves. She takes on the role of a reliable big sister to the whole group and fights at close range using her fists in battle which makes her scary at times. Her persona is Johanna.”

Persona 5 Tactica – Makoto Niijima trailer

Battle gameplay 1

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu, Xboxes