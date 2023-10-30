ATLUS shares a new character trailer online for Persona 5 Tacticsthis time dedicated to the protagonist, known among Phantom Thieves with the code name of Joker (voiced in Japanese by Jun Fukuyama).

The hero of this game and the player’s avatar is a second year high school student. After being involved in the Psychotic Breakdown incidents, he awakened his Persona. He is the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, a group that aims to make adults with corrupt souls repent and reform. His code name is Joker. The Person of him is Arsene.

Persona 5 Tactics the next one is coming November 17 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be playable from day one on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Persona 5 – Joker trailer

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu