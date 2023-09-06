The series of trailers dedicated to the protagonists of Persona 5 Tacticsand today it’s the turn of another important member of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts: it is about Haru Okumuracode name Noirdubbed in Japanese by Haruka Tomatsu.

“Daughter of the CEO of Okumura Foods, a large fast food chain. At one point she was forced by her father into an arranged marriage and she was no longer free to live according to her will. After awakening her Person he finds the courage to stand up to his father. Meanwhile he loses it, but continues to struggle after overcoming the pain. Although she is kind and well-mannered, she is also a little scary at times. The Person of her is Milady.”

Persona 5 Tactics the next is coming November 17th all over the world on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be playable from day one on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Persona 5 Tactica – Haru Okumura trailer

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu