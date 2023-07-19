ATLUS shared another trailer for Persona 5 Tactics which this time highlights the character of Ann Takamakialso known as “Panther” in the group of Phantom Thieves.

The game’s official website describes her as follows: “An extraordinarily beautiful girl, one-quarter American. She was once isolated from her peers because of her appearance. When her best friend and only confidante got into trouble, Ann she sacrificed herself to protect her. After spending some time with Joker and the others, he decides to take a stand against the corrupt adults, thus awakening his Persona and joining the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. She possesses remarkable willpower that allows her to defy evildoers, as well as the compassion to help those in need. Having lived abroad, she excels in English, but she struggles as much Ryuji in other subjects. The Person of him is Carmen.”

Persona 5 Tactics will be available from next November 17th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will also be playable from launch day on Game Pass.

Persona 5 Tactica – Ann Takamaki trailer

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu