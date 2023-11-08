ATLUS released a new character trailer online today for Persona 5 Tactics dedicated to the character of Goro Akechipart of the DLC available on day one “Repaint Your Heart”. Akechi will once again be voiced by Soichiro Hoshi.

A third-year high school student and detective, he has solved numerous cases and has built a reputation even among professional investigators. With his sharp intellect, friendly personality and good looks, it’s no wonder people pay attention to what he does. With frequent media appearances, his fans call him the second coming of the Detective Prince. In his search for Phantom Thieves, a certain incident pushes him to collaborate with them. His code name is Crow and his Person is Robin Hood.

Persona 5 Tactics the next one is coming November 17 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be playable from day one on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Persona 5 – Goro Akechi trailer

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu