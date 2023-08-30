ATLUS continues with its list of trailers dedicated to the main characters of the cast of Persona 5 Tactics and today it’s up to Futaba Sakuradubbed in Japanese by Aoi Yuuki.

“A genius hacker who, at one point, gained worldwide attention. Initially she lived a life of recluse, as the adults around her led her to believe that they had caused the death of her mother. Although she initially had difficulty socializing and talking to people face-to-face, by recovering her true memories of her she was able to awaken her Persona. In The Phantom Thieves she plays the role of navigator, supporting teammates on the sidelines. Her Persona is Necronomicon.”

Persona 5 Tactics the next is coming November 17th all over the world on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be playable from day one on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Persona 5 Tactica – Futaba Sakura trailer

Source: ATLUS via Gematsu