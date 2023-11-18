Persona 5 Tactica represents an interesting development in the Persona 5 universe, one of the most popular role-playing games of the last decade. This spin-off, while maintaining the charm of the original world, introduces a series of significant changes, which break away from the traditional game mechanics of the series. First of all, the choice to opt for gameplay based on tactics and strategy represents a fresh innovation. The game takes place on a grid map that requires players to think carefully about positioning and movements, in stark contrast to the freer format of previous titles. This strategic approach adds a new depth to combat, with the introduction of factors such as the difference in height and more precise rules on distance from the enemy, which require particular attention to the position of the characters during battles.

Persona 5 Tactica’s narrative takes a different direction than the original game, offering a new story in a setting that feels familiar yet new to players. While this choice brings a certain freshness, it may be less engaging for those who are not already familiar with the Persona 5 universe. The game’s classic characters, along with some new entries, are present, but do not stand out significantly compared to to the already varied cast of Persona 5: knowing the facts of the main title is certainly an advantage for understanding the narrative part of this spin-off.

From an artistic point of view, the transition to a more kawaii style could divide fans: not everyone loves super deformed characters, but the revisitation of their appearance appears absolutely centered and captivating. The music, while remaining faithful to the spirit of the franchise, is slightly lower than the heights reached by Persona 5. One aspect that deserves particular mention is the combat system. Although it maintains the turn-based structure, it introduces new tactical dynamics, such as the possibility of using both ranged and melee attacks. These new features add complexity and require players to adapt their strategies.

However, the game has some limitations. The reduction in the number of characters in the party and the changes made to the skill trees make the game structure a little too rigid. Additionally, the lack of social bonds and some design choices, such as how Personas are acquired, make character leveling a little too simplistic, especially compared to Persona 5. Even in a niche genre, Persona 5 Tactica still manages to establish the franchise as one of the best exponents of the genre released in recent times. To be recommended without reservation to fans of the series, and to lovers of Japanese-style turn-based strategy games.

Format: PC, PS4, PS5 (tested version), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch publisher: Handjob Developer: Atlus, P Studio Vote: 8/10