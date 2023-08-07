Atlus continues its promotional campaign of Persona 5 Tactics proposing a new one today trailer starring Yusuke Kitagawasurely an old acquaintance for those who played the original Persona 5. Find the video in the player below.

As the official description reminds us, Yusuke is a second year student of the Kosei Art High School and is particularly famous for his works. Although his trusted mentor was just a crook who took advantage of the boy’s skills, once they meet the Phantom Thieves Yusuke finds the strength to rebel and wake up his Persona, Goemon. He is characterized by a rather eccentric demeanor to the point of being distasteful to some people, although there is no malice behind his actions.

The trailer was sadly only released in Japanese, but luckily YouTube channel BuffMaister re-uploaded it with English subtitles. You can find it below.