Persona 5 Tactics is finally available worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The title is also available on Xbox for all subscribers Game Pass and below we can see the launch trailer. Here you can find out what we think of the game through our review.

Persona 5 Tactica – Launch Trailer

Set your strategic heart on fire in Persona 5 Tactica™, available now Milan, 17 November 2023 – Today ATLUS released the RPG Persona 5 Tactics for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™. Also, starting today Persona 5 Tactics is available with Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and cloud. Persona 5 Tactics is the first strategy game in the Persona series and is an exciting return to the world of Person 5! Players can purchase the Deluxe and Standard digital versions and the physical Launch Edition for a selection of platforms, through This website. Pre-order bonuses will be available for select platforms until 5pm CET on December 1st. Purchasing Options Digital Deluxe Edition (console and PC) – €79.99

Digital Standard Edition (console and PC) – €59.99

Physical Launch Edition (console only) – €59.99

Pre-order bonus The Digital Deluxe Edition contains (digital only – €79.99): Orpheus DLC + Izanagi Picaro “Repaint Your Heart” Challenge Pack (list price: €19.99) Weapons Pack (list price: €7.99) Picaro Summons Pack + Raoul Persona (list price: €9.99) The Launch Edition contains (physical only – €59.99): Orpheus and Izanagi Picaro DLC Set of two exclusive coasters from GameStop (while stocks last in participating stores)

Due to a strange accident, the Phantom Thieves find themselves wandering a bizarre world oppressed by a regime of tyranny. In grave danger and surrounded by a military group known as the Legionnaires, the Thieves are saved by a mysterious revolutionary called Erina, who in exchange for her help offers them a tempting deal. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal offered to the Phantom Thieves? Overthrow your enemies and fight corruption with powerful Personae and a vast arsenal, and wipe them out in style in this new tactical RPG inspired by the award-winning Persona 5 game.

